Marvel’s new strategy game from Firaxis, Midnight Suns, today got a release date announcement at the Summer Game Fest. It’s launching on October 7, 2022, and it’ll have a few newly revealed characters as well.

The trailer also revealed Lilith, the main villain. She’ll apparently have corrupted versions of recognizable Marvel characters as minions, including Scarlet Witch, Venom, and the Hulk. Joining the roster of heroes as well is Spider-Man. The cinematic trailer didn’t give a lot of gameplay detail, but we did see what each of the newly revealed characters will look like.

According to Firaxis, several editions of the game will launch, with one including a season pass and extra skins. It’s launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam, and the Epic Games Store, with a Switch edition coming at a later date.

The game was originally booked for a March release, but was delayed to the second half of 2022. Now it’ll launch in the October window, alongside Forspoken and Gotham Knights.