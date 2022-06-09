Event technology powerhouse continues to innovate with market-leading products and services

MeetingPlay + Aventri (MPAV), a global leader in event management solutions for onsite, hybrid, and virtual events, announced today the acquisition of eventcore, a comprehensive event registration technology platform delivering bespoke event registration services for organizations looking for tailored solutions for the most complex events. This acquisition positions MeetingPlay + Aventri as the premium event platform for delivering innovative and impactful experiences through the entire event lifecycle.

In this post-Covid environment, the need to deliver connected experiences for employees and customers is greater than ever. MPAV understands the ever-evolving needs of its clients and pairs their requirements with its own innovative offerings to deliver best-in-class in-person, hybrid, and virtual events of all types and sizes on a global scale. Known for pushing the envelope on technology advancements, the company provides a suite of premium solutions from venue sourcing to event marketing, onsite technology, strategic meetings management, data security and privacy, task management, and ROI reporting. The addition of eventcore to the MPAV product portfolio will bolster the already robust event management solution with the ability to execute complex registration, and further the commitment to provide customers with end-to-end solutions to make every event – no matter the complexities – memorable. It will also deepen MPAV’s commitment to Tier 1 events and trade shows.

“We are excited to be joining an industry leader, with a history of innovation and a long-term vision for growth,” said Mark Johnson, CEO of eventcore. “In joining MPAV, we can reach a wider scope of customers and partners by leveraging the best combination of eventcore’s custom registration solutions coupled with MPAV’s end-to-end event technology solutions. We look forward to providing our valuable customers and partners with the same strong level of service, attention, and quality that they are used to. As part of the MPAV family, we will be investing to increase the depth and breadth of our platform.”

“Now, more than ever, event professionals need tailored event solutions,” said Eric Lochner, CEO of MPAV. “Event planners have outgrown off-the-shelf tools and are looking to partner with an organization that understands their need to provide branded, unique, innovative events. We believe that our event management platform coupled with eventcore’s revolutionary registration solution will be a true game changer. The addition of eventcore to the MPAV family of software products enables us to provide clients and partners with an unmatched level of enterprise-class service for events of every type and size.”

MPAV’s strong lineup of products sets the brand apart from competitors and supports planners and organizers in the current environment, as they are seeking to implement the benefits of virtual and hybrid gatherings in their return to in-person events. The company’s proprietary software platform has serviced leading companies in the technology, financial services, travel, hospitality, health services, and association markets, and will continue to deliver innovation, creativity, new products, and the highest level of service for an impactful experience for both planners and attendees.

About MeetingPlay + Aventri

MeetingPlay + Aventri is an award-winning event management software provider for live, hybrid, and virtual events. Blending visionary technology with best-in-class service to close all gaps in the planning process, they offer event organizers the most complete full-service solution. The company is known for creating transformative experiences that delight event attendees and sponsors. MeetingPlay + Aventri’s fully integrated software and capabilities include live, hybrid, and virtual event delivery, custom mobile event apps, attendee networking, venue sourcing, registration, marketing, logistics, onsite services, engagement, and data analytics. Headquartered in the United States, the company has offices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia Pacific and has delivered customer events in over 120 countries.

About eventcore

Seattle-based eventcore provides highly customized technology solutions for event registration and tools to power world-class events. eventcore helps clients achieve success through its suite of enterprise-level solutions that form the technical foundation of premier events designed to make an impact. By embracing the challenges of learning, growing, and innovation, eventcore helps organizations analyze and take action on data insights at the first attendee touchpoint and beyond, leading to high ROE (return on events) applying event technology solutions and tools. For more information, visit the company online at www.eventcore.com.

