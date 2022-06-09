Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The cat’s out of the bag: Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us remake — called The Last of Us Part I — has been revealed via a listing on the PlayStation Direct Store. Assuming the information is correct, it’s coming to PlayStation 5 on September 5, and is also in development for PC.

A leaked trailer for the game shows it’s similar to the original title, with Ellie and Joel battling fungus zombies on their journey, albeit with prettier graphics. The store description reads that the game has been “faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls and expanded accessibility options.”

The game will come in a standard edition and “Firefly Edition,” which includes a steelbook and the Left Behind DLC, among other things. The remake doesn’t appear to have the multiplayer mode, though.

The long-rumored remake has allegedly been in the works since last year. Naughty Dog has previously said it’s working on The Last of Us Part II’s multiplayer mode. The Last of Us HBO show is also set to debut sometime early next year.