SuperTeam Games has raised a seed round to create sports games enhanced with blockchain technology.

Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the biggest venture funds specializing in games, led the round. Other investors include Forte, Powerhouse Capital former, Disney CEO Michael Eisner, and MLS franchise owners Steve Kaplan and Bennett Rosenthal.

Industry veterans Jerome Collin, Mike Saperstein, Sam Sheth, and Andre Taube started the independent games studio with the goal of developing a new kind of sports game enhanced by blockchain integration.

“The established sports gaming franchises are decades old and haven’t evolved much,” said Jerome Collin, CEO of SuperTeam Games, in a statement. “We are working on building a new generation of fast-paced sports games where users will find a truly unique online multiplayer experience.”

Bringing what they learned from their successes at Glu Mobile and decades of experience in the gaming space, they will use this investment to introduce new concepts to a played-out genre, the company said.

Griffin’s managing director, Peter Levin, has also joined the board of directors at SuperTeam Games.

SuperTeam Games’ founders.

“We look for the rare combination of innovative thinking, operational expertise and industry knowledge that typically underpins success, and are delighted to have found it in the SuperTeam Games leadership team of industry expert founders,” said Levin, in a statement. “Web3 and blockchain technology brings new monetization and digital asset ownership to players, which we believe is one of the most important technical advancements in the history of games.”

SuperTeam Games’ partnership with Forte provides access to blockchain infrastructure technology. Forte’s platform seamlessly integrates blockchain technologies into games, enabling features such as embeddable token wallets, non-fungible token (NFT) minting and selling, and other services to create thriving economies in a secure and compliant way.

SuperTeam Games has built a team of more than 25 developers bringing experience from Disney, Zynga, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Sega, 3DO, GLU, Konami, Wizards of the Coast, and Capcom.

Their first game will launch with a closed Beta this summer. “We are very happy with how development is progressing and we can’t wait for the sports fans out there to play what we’ve been working on,” said Collin.