The retro-style beat-em-up Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge got a release date during today’s Summer Game Fest. It releases on June 16. A new trailer also revealed that Casey Jones is a playable character.

It is coming out for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One (it’ll be on Game Pass), and PC.

Shredder’s Revenge, published by Dotemu and developed by Tribute Games, takes its inspiration from the TMNT beat-em-ups of the ’80s and 90’s, like Turtles in Time. Along with the four turtles and Casey, it adds April O’Neal and Master Splinter as playable characters.

