In addition to the leaked reveal of The Last of Us Part I, Naughty Dog also said during the Summer Game Fest that the multiplayer mode for The Last of Us Part II is a standalone game.

Neil Druckmann of Naughty Dog announced the new standalone title, confirming that it’s still in production. Druckmann also added that the standalone game is not ready to be properly seen, but the studio will reveal more next year.