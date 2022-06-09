Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Despite its efforts to be otherwise, the Devolver Digital showcase this week was not a particularly exciting one. But there was one game that looked fun and interesting: The Plucky Squire, from developer All Possible Futures.

The game stars the titular character, called Jot, as he partakes of adventures in a 2D storybook world. The game shows elements of multiple kinds of gameplay, from platforming and puzzles to boxing (of all things).

Jot and company can jump from the 2D world of the book to the 3D world around it, interacting with various real world items and toys in the child’s room. While it’s hard to get a read on exactly how it’ll play, it looks like A Link Between Worlds meets Toy Story.

The game looks fun and colorful, with a mixed bag of gameplay that’ll hopefully keep it fresh. It’s launching on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.