Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft’s program that enables players to play console games anywhere, has come to New Zealand and Argentina. The service leverages the cloud to stream Xbox gameplay to iOS, Android, PC, Xbox consoles, and, soon, eligible Samsung TVs.

“It remains our mission at Xbox to enable the gaming community to play the games they want, with the people they want, on the devices they already own,” says Catherine Gluckstein, VP and Head of Product for Xbox Cloud Gaming. “It’s about providing you more ways to connect and play by removing barriers. There are many ways we’re doing this at Xbox, one of which is through Xbox Cloud Gaming – this makes it possible to play console games on phones, tablets, PCs and more devices all through the cloud.”

Players in eligible areas that subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate get access to a large library of games for streaming. The library includes Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Tunic, and more. You can also load previously saved games, so you can switch between devices without losing anything.

For mobile players, the Game Pass library has over 100 games with built-in mobile controls, including Fortnite. If you’d like to check out the service without having a subscription, Fortnite is available for players via the cloud. Anyone with an Xbox account can go to xbox.com/play, log in, and jump into a round.

For more information about Xbox Cloud Gaming in Argentina and New Zealand, check out this Xbox blog post.