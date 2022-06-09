Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Xbox announced today it is launching Game Pass’s cloud gaming service on Samsung Smart TVs. This means that those who own these TVs can play games on them without a console.

Xbox and Samsung previously worked together to get cloud gaming onto Galaxy phones. This is part of the former’s efforts to get cloud gaming on as many devices as possible.

According to Xbox, the process for playing games on a smart TV is a simple one: You log into the Xbox app with your existing account, connect your controller with Bluetooth, and start playing. According to Xbox, even PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers will work with the app.

Cloud gaming rolls out to Samsung Smart TVs on June 30 in 27 countries. According to Xbox, subscribers will have access to over 100 games at the time of launch, including Fortnite.