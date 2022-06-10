Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Activision Blizzard has recognized and is entering into negotiations with Communications Workers of America. The company intends to negotiate “to enter into a collective bargaining agreement.”

The union recently formed following a vote from Raven’s QA team. It began last year when some members of the team were laid off, despite the team working on the popular title Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision allegedly engaged in union-busting activities behind the scenes, including outright asking employees to vote “no” to the union.

CEO Bobby Kotick said in an email to employees, “While first labor contracts can take some time to complete, we will meet CWA leaders at the bargaining table and work toward an agreement that supports the success of all our employees, that further strengthens our commitment to create the industry’s best, most welcoming and inclusive workplace, and enhances our ability to deliver world class games for our players.”

Microsoft is currently in the process of acquiring Activision Blizzard for $69 million. President and vice chair Brad Smith said in a blog post, “We recognize that employees have a legal right to choose whether to form or join a union. We respect this right and do not believe that our employees or the company’s other stakeholders benefit by resisting lawful employee efforts to participate in protected activities, including forming or joining a union.”