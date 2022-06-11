Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The Future Games Show is a more low-key show compared with the Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Showcase that come before and after it. But this year’s show was still a treat and, like the SGF, it seems to have a disproportionate representation of a single type of game. At the SGF, it was sci-fi horror. At the Future Games Show, it was sim games.

One of the first games revealed during the show was Alaskan Truck Simulator, which is pretty much just what the title says. It was followed up with Brewmaster, a beer-brewing simulator; Autopsy Simulator; Airport Sim; Potion Permit, a magical medicine-making sim; F1 Manager 2022, and probably at least one other I’m forgetting.

It was a varied offering of sims, too. Most of them are pretty self-explanatory, and at least there’s little chance I’ll mistake one for the other (ahem, SGF). Potion Permit and Brewmaster had the most visual appeal, but Alaskan Truck Sim is a close runner-up.

The other games in the showcase include things such as Bright Memory Infinite, which received a new trailer that announced ports for PS5 and Switch; Morbid Metal, a hack-n-slash roguelite starring sword-wielding robots; Serial Cleaners, a stealth game about cleaning up mob hits; and the Steam release of Deadly Premonition 2.

The showcase also featured a special showcase specifically for games from Ukrainian developers. The games include titles such as Puzzles for Clef, a puzzle adventure game; Zero Losses, a spooky driving game inspired by the Russo-Ukrainian War; and Farlanders, a turn-based colony sim set on Mars — hey look, another sim!