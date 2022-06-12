Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the new reveals at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase was the gameplay of the stealth-action game A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game is set to launch sometime in 2022 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The trailer showed series hero Amicia, as she’s apparently on a mission to rescue her little brother, Hugo. She has new tools that allow her to circumvent the soldiers and diseased rat hordes that attempt to stop her. Hugo also appears to have more control over his previously revealed rat powers, as he uses them offensively in the trailer.

If what’s shown in the trailer is any indication, Amicia and Hugo are still stuck in France during the Hundred Years War, and the plague rats are still a problem. However, it’s not specific on the exact story details. Presumably the two will still be in trouble and hunted after the events of the previous game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass sometime later this year. One of the promises of the showcase is that all games shown will be available to play within a year, so one can only hope that’s also true of Requiem.