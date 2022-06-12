Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

As Dusk Falls is a new motion-graphics game coming from Interior/Night. It focuses on storytelling, as told through still graphics that move.

CEO Caroline Marchal, creative director, talked about the game at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It’s the first original game coming from the new studio. The game is coming July 19.

She said stories help us understand the heartbreaking beauty of life. It’s written like a TV show with a motion graphics style. It shows a family on a road trip vacation. They run into trouble and get stuck at a motel. Then three robbers show up trying to steal money from the place’s safe.

The robbers in As Dusk Falls.

What happens that night at leaves some permanent scars, even for those who make it out alive. It reminds me of a Telltale game, but with a very different art style.