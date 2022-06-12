Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Microsoft debuted Cocoon during its Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase today. It will release in 2023.

Cocoon is a new game from Playdead, the indie studio behind hits like Limbo and Inside.

While Limbo and Inside are 2D, Cocoon is a top-down affair with 360 degrees of movement.