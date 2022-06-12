Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Diablo IV had a new trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda show, showing a new character class — the Necromancer — as well as a release window. The game is set to launch in 2023.

In addition to the cinematic trailer, the game’s developers also revealed a lengthy gameplay demonstration. The Necromancer is the fifth and final character class, which can deploy multiple kinds of undead fighters.

Diablo IV features Lilith as the primary villain, and is set decades after the events of Diablo III. The game has over 140 dungeons and dozens of side quests, as well as world bosses. Players will also be able to conquer strongholds, turning them into outposts, which is a first for the series.

A page for the Diablo IV beta was revealed before the show, revealing that there was news about the game on the horizon. The game will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC. It’ll also have cross-play and cross-progression.