Forza Motorsport is coming back with a launch in the spring of 2023, Microsoft announced today.

Chris Sasaki, creative director of Turn 10 Studios, and Dan Greenawalt, general manager of Motorsport, showed off the long-running racing game series in its latest form. It will have real-time ray tracing and is the most “technically advanced racing game ever made,” Greenawalt said.

They started showing off Maple Valley, a track that can be raced at any time of the day. They showed uncut gameplay for the title, which is coming in the spring of 2023. It has a 48-times improvement in the quality of the physics simulation. Everything you see is new, Sasaki said. You can see fall colors, grass, rocks, skies and clouds, with a “generational leap” in beauty and detail, he said.

Forza Motorsport

It has dynamic time of day that is new, like weather, available as a simulation on every track. You can see new details in the directionality of damage, dirt buildup, and other details. Ray tracing makes everything feel more connected, Greenawalt said.

The company made the announcement at its Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase today.