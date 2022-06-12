Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Hideo Kojima made an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda games show to announce he’s working with Xbox on his latest game. He didn’t reveal any details about the game, except that it’s a completely new title.

According to Kojima, the untitled game will use Microsoft’s cloud-gaming tech in development. Xbox collaborating with Kojima is a rumor of longstanding, as is the rumor that it’ll be a cloud-based title. Xbox hired Kim Swift to oversee cloud gaming collaborations, including with Kojima Productions.

While he didn’t say much about the game, Kojima said it’s a game he’s always wanted to make, and that the cloud tech allows him to do so. This doesn’t give away anything about the game, except that it’s supposedly unlike any other game out there.

Xbox’s Sarah Bond noted at the beginning of the show that everything shown would launch within a year. Given that Kojima didn’t show anything, it could be quite a while before we see the fruits of this collaboration.