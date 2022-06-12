Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Silksong is real! The long-awaited sequel to Hollow Knight appeared during today’s Xbox and Bethesda’s Games Showcase. We also learned that the its coming to Game Pass. However, it does not have a release date yet.

Silksong is a prequel to the hit Metroidvania Hollow Knight, which debuted in 2017. It has players controlling Hornet, a character that showed up as a boss and friend during the first game.

Like the original Hollow Knight, you’re a bug exploring a giant 2D world. And if it’s anything like the first game, it’s going to be amazing.