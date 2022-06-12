Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Microsoft has a new history game, but it’s not an Age of Empires title. Instead, it’s called Ara: History Untold. It’s turn-based strategy game.

It’s asking the question of how you would lead your subjects if you were in charge of a civilization, and you could determine the course of history. It looks like the cinematics of an Age of Empires title. We didn’t see much gameplay, but the game is expected to be out in the next 12 months. It’s about the “history that could have been if you were its architect.” How would you reshape the world and what stories would you tell? How would you lead your subjects in this new world? It sounds a lot like user-generated content to me, as it says, “It’s your world now.”

The company made the announcement at its Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase today. It is coming from Oxide Games and Xbox Game Studios.