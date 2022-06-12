Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Microsoft announced today that A44 is making Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a new third-person action-role-playing game coming in early 2023.

The game shows an older world where the main character fights with a long ax and a flintlock pistol. It’s a fusion of the age of gunpowder and magic.

You can do a lot of damage with the ax, ground pound, and finish off bad guys with the pistol.

There are some crazy animals and creatures and magicians to fight, as well as giant crabs and spiders. You also have a flying sidekick creature who makes cute noises.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

You can find more at www.playflintlock.com. The companies showed the game off at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Kepler Interactive is publishing the title from developer A44.

Your job is to lead humankind’s final siege against the tide of the dead in early 2023.

Flintlock introduces players to a unique RPG setting: a gunpowder fantasy world where the gods, long thought to have abandoned humanity, suddenly return, casting open the door to the afterlife in their wake and releasing their army of undead from within. As humanity’s survival is at risk, their fate is left up to Nor Vanek, a member of the Coalition army on a personal quest of vengeance, her foxlike companion, Enki and the power of magic and gunpowder.

Today’s gameplay video revealed the expansive fantasy world – from lush forests full of deadly creatures to coastal hideaways and towering magical cathedrals where players will encounter a myriad of enemies and benevolent allies.

The video showcases enemy combat and the arsenal of tools Nor has at her disposal in her epic fight against the dark powers of the gods. Players will take to Flintlock’s vast battlefields, combining and mastering a multitude of brutal melee weapons, explosive firearms and magical abilities. When the fighting is done, players have a chance to rest and enhance their various skills via an expansive skill tree and caravan system.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in early 2023. Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will also be available day one with Xbox Game Pass.

Founded in 2013, A44 Games has operated with the goal of making games we want to play in mind. Headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, the team at A44’s expertise is in combining cinematic experiences with complex gameplay. A44’s first game, Ashen, released in 2018 to critical acclaim.