Mojang revealed Minecraft Legends during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. It will release at some point in 2023
Minecraft Legends is an action strategy game. The original Minecraft is one of the biggest games of all time, and it has found some success with spinoffs like the action RPG Minecraft Dungeons.
Legends can extend the franchise into new ground with its focus on strategy, but it still focuses on a single player character. Don’t think StarCraft-style RTS.
