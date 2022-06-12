Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Philippe Pelletier Baribault, Sweet Bandit Studios in Quebec City, co-studio head, showed off the first trailer for the multiplayer competitive spy game Deceive Inc.

It is working with Tripwire Presents on the project. In the game, you play a spy going into a mission. But there are other spies as well seeking to do the same thing. Only one person gets the reward. You can go in with weapons hot or using stealth.

It will come out in early 2023 on the PC and consoles, including the Xbox Series X/S and PS5. You use social stealth, high tech gadgets, and powerful spy abilities to win.