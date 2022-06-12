Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the games announced at the Xbox summer showcase is High on Life, the latest game from Justin Roiland. Developed by Roiland’s studio, Squanch Games, High on Life is a first-person shooter coming out this October.

The game follows the adventures of a high-school graduate who becomes a bounty hunter after an alien drug cartel invades Earth and enslaves humans. They wield an arsenal of guns, all of which can speak. As one might expect, it’s rated M.

Roiland, best known as one of the creators of Rick & Morty, said of the new game, “”I wanted to make games that I wanted to play, and that was the spark that sort of lit the fire of Squanch Games. Then we shipped Trover, we shipped Accounting+, and now we’re on this absolute dream game that we were kind of building towards this whole time.”

The game is an Xbox console launch exclusive, and is set to launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC in October 2022.