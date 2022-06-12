Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Revealed at today’s PC Gaming Show, Nitro Kid is a fast-paced, roguelike deck builder. You play as an agent trying to rescue kidnapped children from a tyrannical organization.

You start out with a fighter named L33, a martial artist that specializes in close-quarters combat. Deck building starts with the choice of 3 deck styles — aggressive, balanced, and defensive. From there, you modify your deck by defeating levels in the procedurally generated dungeons.

Some cool level design throughout Nitro Kid.

Roguelike deck builders are popular for a reason. Designed to be playable in bite-sized chunks, Nitro Kid delivers a satisfying card experience. Every game has different choices to make, extending replay exponentially.

Adding another layer to the game’s complexity, battles play out over a grid-based environment. Not only do you have to manage your deck, but you also have to worry about your player’s position. Certain cards can damage enemies in a chain or pass through them, so you must pay attention to your surroundings.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Positioning plays an important part in your battles.

With a cool style and snappy, addictive gameplay, Nitro Kid is a pretty good time. Developed by Wildboy Studios and published by TinyBuild, the game is due out in Q4 of 2022. Luckily, roguelike fans don’t have to wait too long to try this one out. Check out the demo today!

The game debuted at the PC Gaming Show on Sunday.