Blizzard announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that Overwatch 2 is entering early access on October 4.

A new trailer also showed off a new character, the Junker Queen, a person we’ve only heard over a PA system before.

Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard. The original Overwatch was a big hit when it debuted in 2016, but the game has grown stagnant as Blizzard has shifted development to the sequel. Overwatch 2 will also feature a co-op mode, but the early access looks to focus on PvP.