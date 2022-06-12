Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Blizzard announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase that Overwatch 2 is entering early access on October 4.
A new trailer also showed off a new character, the Junker Queen, a person we’ve only heard over a PA system before.
Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard. The original Overwatch was a big hit when it debuted in 2016, but the game has grown stagnant as Blizzard has shifted development to the sequel. Overwatch 2 will also feature a co-op mode, but the early access looks to focus on PvP.
