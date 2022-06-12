Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Microsoft announced during today’s Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 5 Royal are coming to Xbox and Game Pass.

Persona 5 Royal will be first, releasing on October 21.

This franchise from Atlus is one of the most popular in the Japanese RPG genre. These games have been mostly exclusive to PlayStation platforms.