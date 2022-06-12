Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Riot Games announced today during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that it is bringing its hit live-service games to Xbox and PC Game Pass.

This will include titles like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. And while many of those are free-to-play, Game Pass will give you access to premium content, like unlocking all characters.

Riot Games makes some of the most popular live-service titles in the world, so this is a big boon to Game Pass.