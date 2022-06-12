Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Riot Games announced today during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase that it is bringing its hit live-service games to Xbox and PC Game Pass.
This will include titles like League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and Valorant. And while many of those are free-to-play, Game Pass will give you access to premium content, like unlocking all characters.
Riot Games makes some of the most popular live-service titles in the world, so this is a big boon to Game Pass.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.