Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

The next game from Her Story’s Sam Barlow has a release date, and it’s very soon. Immortality is out in a little more than a month. The new narrative FMV game is a timed exclusive on Xbox Series X/S and launching on PC alongside Game Pass.

Immortality has the player investigating the disappearance of (fictional) actress Marissa Marcel. Marcel is missing, and players must discover clues from three (fictional) films Marcel appeared in to discover what happened.

Players must examine clips from the three unreleased films, matching characters and shots together to slowly uncover the mystery of Marcel’s disappearance.

FMV games aren’t exactly common these days, though the genre is very much in Sam Barlow’s wheelhouse. 2015’s Her Story was something of a phenomenon and well received critically. Barlow’s follow-up, Telling Lies, was good but people kind of knew what to expect.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

It’s been a few years since then, and I think I forgot what Barlow was capable of. I found myself checking and double-checking on whether Marissa Marcel was, y’know, real.

As it turns out she isn’t, but the new trailer got me in a way the old trailer didn’t. A game I wasn’t thinking about at all now has deep hooks in me.

Immortality is launching July 26 on Game Pass, Steam, and GOG.