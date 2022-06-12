Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Scorn got a new trailer at the Xbox and Bethesda game show, which gave a bit more of a glimpse into the spooky, Geigerian horror game. It also got a release date: October 21, 2022.

Scorn was first revealed in 2020, where it received a trailer showing off its moist, icky horror. This trailer is essentially the same — we still don’t know much about the game other than its genre and art style. We do get to see the player character detach from an umbilical cord, which was delightful.

There’s no story to speak of in the trailer — just nasty visuals. The last shot of the trailer appears to show a building of some kind, but there isn’t even a voice in the trailer to give some context for what’s going on. It looks vaguely Alien-ish, because of course it does.

The game launches on Xbox Series X/S and PC, very close to Halloween.