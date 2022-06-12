Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

You’re alone in a room with a refrigerator. Every time you look away from it, it gets a little closer. From the corner of your eye, you catch it moving. You look back and it’s perfectly still, just closer.

Today at Guerilla Collective 3, publisher TinyBuild revealed one of its new titles. Developed by 5WORD Team, The Fridge is Red is a horror anthology game, featuring several spooky vignettes. I had the chance to play around with the demo and want to share a bit about the game. However, I’m not going to go into a lot of detail — it’s best to experience this type of game unspoiled.

Why’d it have to be dolls?

You take on the role of several people as they try to escape their unfortunate circumstances. From stumbling your way through a haunted hospital to the elevator ride from hell, The Fridge is Red goes places. Mostly creepy places, but places nonetheless.

I’m just looking for the cafeteria…

Stylistically, it feels like the PS1 Haunted Demo Disc. The combination of retro graphics and video distortion creates quite the mood. Throw in some horrific background noises and atmospheric sound design and you got yourself some real cosmic horror.

The Fridge is Red is due out Q4 2022.