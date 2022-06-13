Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

June’s Journey, a popular hidden object game by developer Wooga, just finished up a tree planting event. In this event, players from across the world get to re-forest the planet. This is the second time the company has participated.

Their first tree planting event in 2021 led to the company planting 25,000 trees. In this year’s event, they went a good bit above and beyond. Thanks to devoted players, Wooga has announced it will, in collaboration with Ecosia, plant over 200,000 trees in 2022.

“Given the overwhelming enthusiasm and passion demonstrated by our players during our 2021 Green Game Jam initiative it was clear to us that in 2022 we can and should aim much higher,” says Nai Chang, Managing Director at Wooga. “We are over the moon that we managed to 8X the number of trees to be planted this year! This fits our belief at Wooga in the importance of creating awareness of, and taking action against, climate change; the least we all ought to do as individuals, consumers and responsible businesses.”

The Green Game Jam is an initiative to raise awareness by the United Nations Environment Program. With the goal of raising environmental awareness and calling gamers to arms, the program started in 2019. This year is the largest yet, welcoming 40 studios worldwide to the fold.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

“It’s great to see Wooga’s growing contribution to restoring landscapes as a result of the Green Game Jam,” said Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy in UNEP’s Ecosystems Division. “We look forward to seeing what more Wooga can do to restore landscapes through the power of play in the coming years.”

For more information about the Green Game Jam, UNEP, Ecosia, or Wooga, check out their respective sites.