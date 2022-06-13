Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Capcom revealed several new updates on the Resident Evil franchise at today’s showcase. In addition to the DLC for Village, Capcom also revealed that it’s launching next-gen versions of three past Resident Evil games: Resident Evil VII and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. Those are available today.

The new versions of the games feature visual and audio upgrades. These features include support for 4K, ray tracing, and 3D audio. PS4 and Xbox One players will receive free upgrades to the PS5 and Xbox Series versions of the game, and PC players can expect patches that add the next-gen features in as well.

Capcom also showed a few seconds of new footage for the Resident Evil 4 remake, which appears to be borrowing from Village’s gloomy art design. They also seem to have redesigned Leon’s appearance to be closer to that of the RE2 remake.