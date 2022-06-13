Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

On October 28, Resident Evil Village will get the Shadows of Roses DLC as part of its Winters’ Expansion, Capcom announced during its digital showcase today.

The Winter’s Expansion will add a third-person mode, a new story campaign set after the main game, and new content for the Mercenaries mode, including Lady Dimitrescu as a playable character. The multiplayer game Resident Evil Re:Verse is also launching on October 28.

Resident Evil Village released in 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has sold over 6 million copies.