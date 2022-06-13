Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Sensor Tower released its five-year forecast for the mobile gaming market, in which it predicts that the market will grow at a steady rate. In addition to in-app spending exceeding $200 billion, apps will also take up a greater share of spending by 2026 — at least on the App Store.

Mobile spending will continue to grow in the near future, says the report. It will reach around $233 billion by 2026, with the majority of the in-app spending done on Apple’s App Store. The App Store will account for $161 billion of that, with the Google Play Store compound annual growth rate reaching $72 billion within the next five years.

However, not all of that spending will happen within mobile games. Sensor Tower predicts that, by 2026, non-game apps will have a greater revenue collectively than games will. On the App Store, games will represent 43% of revenue, or $70 billion. Apps will account for $91 billion. On the Play Store, it will look slightly different: Games will maintain a 63% revenue share, but will track on a downward trend.

Sensor Tower also predicts that Asia will see the most growth in app adoption. The region will reach 88.3 billion first-time downloads by 2026.