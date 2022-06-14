Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Ubisoft announced Forgotten Saga today, a new mode that is coming to Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla as a free download. It’ll launch at some point this summer.

Forgotten Saga is a Rogue-lite mode, meaning it’ll have players tackling a long, changing dungeon while working with both permanent upgrades and ones that only last until death.

Valhalla launched in November 2020 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Assassin’s Creed franchise is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

Ubisoft also announced today that it is releasing a 60 fps update for Assassin’s Creed: Origins on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.