Jackbox Games has come a long way from You Don’t Know Jack. Its latest title, Jackbox Party Pack 9, launches later this year, but it’s also releasing a new gaming bundle called the Jackbox Party Starter on June 30. I got a chance to see and play the Starter pack in a preview event. The games within the pack provide several different party experiences.

The first of the games in the pack is Quiplash 3. Quiplash remains as simple to play as ever — out of the three games, it requires the least tutorializing. The second is Tee K.O., which offers a slightly more complex mechanic of drawing t-shirt designs (which is probably hilarious if the participants are tipsy). The third is Trivia Murder Party 2, which offers the most macabre take on a trivia game.

The Party Starter offers several quality of life upgrades to the games, including moderation and content filtration features, as well as subtitle support. It’s also been localized into more languages, including German, French, Italian, Castilian Spanish and Latin American Spanish.

The Party Starter is a decent party experience — it has something for multiple kinds of parties. During the preview, the creators described it to me as a good entry point for those who are new to the franchise. The game launches on Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.