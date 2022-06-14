Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

During Xbox’s extended summer showcase, Slime Rancher 2 was one of the games that received special attention despite not appearing in the main show. The sequel to the world’s cutest sim game got a gameplay trailer as well as a release window. The title is launching sometime this fall, and it’ll be a day one release on Xbox Game Pass.

Developer Monomi Park revealed some of the new locations and mechanics for the new title. Slime Rancher 2 is set on the new Rainbow Island, which has some kind of ancient tech and colorful biomes. Main character Beatrix establishes herself in the conservatory, where she will ranch the slimes. A new mechanic involves finding secret caches of resources in the environment.

It wouldn’t be a Slime Rancher title if we didn’t get a look at the jiggly little creatures that populate the world. Several new slimes make their debut in the trailer, including one with rabbit ears and the angler slim with a light on its head. They have new food to eat, including the a blue-ish bird with a big beak.

The game will launch on console, PC, and cloud on Game Pass this fall. Fall was already looking pretty good, but this is something else to look forward to.