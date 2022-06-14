Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Tamatem Games, headquartered in Amman, Jordan, is a leading publisher in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Notably, the company is responsible for publishing over 50 games, including VIP Baloot, Fashion Queen, and Clash of Clans. Their titles have reached over 150 million downloads.

Recently, MSA Novo, a branch of MSA Capital that deals in emerging markets, invested $5 million dollars in Tamatem Games. The Beijing based investment firm has been very active in the MENA region for the last few years. They now boast a portfolio of 35 companies across the Middle East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Emerging markets are witnessing the explosive growth of mobile gaming, just as we experienced in China,” said Ben Harburg, Managing Partner of MSA Novo. “Tamatem has positioned itself as the leading development and distribution platform for gaming in the Middle East, a region with some of the most compelling user characteristics globally, notably average revenue per user and daily time spend online.”

Tamatem Games broadens it’s horizon

On top of the investment, the companies are now strategic partners with a unified goal — expanding into the Chinese market. This means not only bringing their games to China, but bringing a few back as well.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

“MSA has deep connectivity to the Chinese gaming ecosystem and global developers,” continued Harburg. “We will work with Tamatem to forge strategic partnerships with gaming majors to accelerate the company’s development work, as well as attract top franchises to the region for localization and optimization. We are proud to partner with one of the flagship technology companies in Jordan as we endeavor to provide global best practices and connectivity to accelerate the development of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem”

Tamatem Games is planning to expand into the role and will double its 120 employee workforce over the next year. The company views the relationship with MSA Novo as a great step towards widening their portfolio and reaching new markets.

“We are very happy to partner with MSA Novo. This partnership is a great testament to the massive potential of the MENA mobile games market,” said Hussan Hammo, CEO and founder of Tamatem Games. “We look forward to expanding the ever-growing mobile games ecosystem and taking it to the next level.”