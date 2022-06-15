Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Games for Change, the nonprofit focused on the power of games as drivers of social impact, has announced the finalists for its annual G4C Awards.

The 19th annual Games For Change Awards will be streamed at 4:30 pm Pacific time on July 15 as part of the first-ever hybrid Games for Change Festival, July 13 to July 16.

This year’s awards are the most competitive and global in the festival’s history – with over 400 submissions across nine categories: Best Gameplay, Most Innovative, Most Significant Impact, Best Learning Game, Best Student Game, Best Civics Game, Best Health Game, Best Narrative Game, and Best XR for Change.

“The Games for Change awards program has grown into a global event that attracts the most creative and inventive games and XR experiences for learning, for wellness, for civic responsibility and so much more,” said Susanna Pollack, president of Games for Change, in an email to GamesBeat. “This year’s Games for Change awards attracted hundreds of worthy games and XR experiences. It’s a great honor to share the 28 unique game finalists from 14 countries, which exemplify how social impact games and XR can actively create positive change in the world.”

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

A group of 125 game developers, researchers, and experts in game design reviewed the games and selected the finalists. Game entries came from established triple-A studios, indie developers, and university-level students.

The 2022 Game For Change Award finalists include:

Most innovative

Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown — Falling Squirrel

Inua – A Story in Ice and Time from Iko – The Pixel Hunt ARTE France

Unpacking — Witch Beam

Best XR for change

The Choice — Joanne Popinska

Diagnosia — Mengtai Zhang and Lemon Guo

Gravitational — Electric Monkeys

Steps of Privilege — Matt Foreman

Best civics game

Svoboda 1945: Liberation — Charles Games

VOXPOP — Gigantic Mechanic

Dot’s Home — Weathered Sweater & Rise Home Stories Project

MadeVR: Take me to the end of the Assembly Line — Singing Cicadas

Best gameplay

Road 96 — DigixArt

Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games

Midnight Protocol — LuGus Studio & Sixty Four

Lost Recipes — Schell Games

Best learning game

Lingo Legend — Hyperthought Games

Ava — Team Ava

Culture Overlord — Lucas Vially

Math Makers — Ululab

Most significant impact

Svoboda 1945: Liberation — Charles Games

Blackhaven — Historiated Games

Dot’s Home — Weathered Sweater and Rise Home Stories Project

MadeVR: Take me to the end of the Assembly Line — Singing Cicadas

Best health game

Smileyscope MRI — Smilescope

REThink Game — Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca

BeatNic Boulevard — skillsgapp

Best narrative game

Before Your Eyes — GoodbyeWorld Games

Dot’s Home — Weathered Sweater and Rise Home Stories Project

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown — Falling Squirrel

Unsighted — Studie Pixel Punk

Best student game

There You Are — Funky Dango

P.A.N.I.K.O. — Bluv Studio

The Social Engineer — Fabian Fischbach & Pascal Jansen

Project Anomaly: Urban Supernatural Investigator — Dark Science

Additionally, games from the Best Gameplay, Most Innovative, Most Significant Impact, Best Health, Best Narrative, Best Civics, and Best Learning Game categories are eligible for the “G4C People’s Choice” Award, presented by Facebook Gaming.

“Facebook Gaming is proud to sponsor Games for Change once again this year. Games are a powerful tool for innovation, creativity, and social impact which is why we are excited to see who will win the 2022 People’s Choice Award,” said Sabs Meditz, head of gaming partnerships for Americas at Facebook Gaming, in a statement.