HyperX has teamed up with top content creator and streamer FaZeSwagg. The creator will serve as a brand ambassador for HyperX Gaming Gear.

HyperX is the gaming peripherals division at HP and a brand leader in gaming and esports. It is trying to get some cachet in gaming with the signing of Kris “FaZe Swagg” Lamberson.

A popular Warzone player, known for his Call of Duty content and tutorials on YouTube and Twitch, FaZeSwagg has joined the HyperX family as its latest brand ambassador. As such, FaZeSwagg will be using HyperX headsets and microphones while streaming and gaming and will participate in marketing and social activities with HyperX.

“As an outlet for me during high school and then a passion of mine during college, I never imagined gaming would have gotten me to where I am today –and I’m extremely grateful,” said faZeSwagg, in a statement. “The gaming community has changed a lot in recent years, and I’ve personally seen efforts for the better when it comes to unrepresented groups. It is becoming a place for ‘all gamers’ and I’m proud to partner with companies like HyperX who are helping to drive this initiative forward.”

From an outlet to a passion to a successful career, FaZeSwagg uploaded his first Call of Duty Black Ops 2 video in July of 2013. He became a full-time gamer after a shoulder injury in college, and he is now one of the most popular streamers and content creators with more than five million followers combined across all social platforms including Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

FaZe Swagg joined FaZe Clan in 2020 as the first Black member and accompanied five other FaZe Clan members on the first cover of Sports Illustrated to feature a gaming organization. FaZeSwagg was also an honoree of the 2021-2022 Forbes 30 under 30 Games list and the AFROTECH Future 50 list.

“As a beacon for others looking to embark on a career in streaming and gaming, we are thrilled to welcome FaZe Swagg to the HyperX family,” said Khoi Nguyen, influencer marketing manager at HyperX, in a statement. “His love for the community shines through in his content and we look forward to seeing more HyperX gaming gear make an appearance as they provide him with award-winning sound and comfort while in-game and interacting with fans.”

Given FaZe Swagg’s status as one of the most-watched streamers and highly visible Black gamers, he is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, and regularly participates in initiatives that encourage other Black gamers to join the space and follow their ambitions no matter what their background may be.

As a HyperX brand ambassador, FaZe Swagg joins a line-up of internationally recognized talent, including social influencer Bella Poarch, football player JuJu Smith-Schuster, basketball players Gordon Hayward and Aeriel Powers, tennis player Daniil Medvedev, international soccer player Dele Alli, professional race car driver Sage Karam, skateboarder Minna Stess, and more than 25 global streamers and influencers in the HyperX family.