Kaleidoco, an augmented reality and Web3 company, has raised a new round of $7 million in funding from the blockchain gaming community.

The company is coming off debuting its Particle Ink Metaverse at the opening of the TED2022 event, and it also has a live AR installation in Las Vegas.

The founders are Jennifer Tuft and Cassandra Rosenthal, both film industry vets with decades of experience.

“When Cassandra and I experienced the LightPoet’s installation in 2017, we instantly knew that this was something we wanted to build into the transmedia property of the future. The richness and emotionality of the characters and art coupled with the seamless and invisible application of the technology was unlike anything either of us had seen before,” said Jennifer Tuft, cofounder and co-CEO of Kaleidoco, in a statement. “We were immediately drawn to this world, not just for its creativity and beauty but also for its purposeful and impeccable application of technology.”

Kaleidoco describes itself as a Web3 entertainment technology company whose original AR experiences enhance human connection. Its original, mixed reality metaverse, Particle Ink, is set within the 2.5th Dimension. Leveraging the Kaleidoco AR Tech Platform, the Particle Ink Metaverse encapsulates a

GameFi experience as another portal into the 2.5 Dimension ○ Definition of the 2.5th Dimension: The narrative setting for Particle Ink Metaverse. It’s the in-between place that sits between the 2D world of the storyboard and the 3D world we live in.

Kaleidoco is blending Web3 and AR.

Investors include top names in blockchain and gaming, such as Animoca Brands, GameFi Ventures, Gemini, Jane Street, Adit Ventures, Merit Circle, Nexo, HexTrust, SuperChain Capital, and TSG (The Seelig Group).

The funding will be used to accelerate growth and bring in key, strategic hires as Kaleidoco continues to build and release products.

The founders have decades of experience in entertainment and creating intellectual property (e.g. Sundance Lab alumni, CAA, projects with Paramount and Amblin, etc.)

At TED2022, the presentation showcased Kaleidoco’s never-before-seen, patent-pending Augmented Reality Multi-Viewer technology, which enabled nearly 1,400 guests in attendance to simultaneously

experience AR, projection mapping, and live performance through synchronized tablets. The experience was also broadcast live globally.

Kaleidoco also recently opened the first live portal into the 2.5th Dimension, Particle Ink: The Speed of Dark, in the Las Vegas Arts District, with the experience open from Wednesday through Sunday at 7PM and 9PM. For tickets and more information, visit www.particleink.com.

Kaleidoco will be expanding the Particle Ink Metaverse with the release of its first AR NFT collection later this year, and the GameFi experience utilizing its patented Augmented Unification technology to follow. Kaleidoco plans to make its AR Tech Platform available for other developers next year.

Particle Ink’s portals exist in multiple mediums, both in and out of web3. The diversity of access points and accompanying experiences allows us to have a broad demographic. Kaleidoco’s core team consists of nine people. It was founded in 2018 after Tuft and Cassandra Rosenthal experienced a brilliant and transformative installation by the LightPoets at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The activation was created by their now co-founding partners.

After founding Kaleidoco in collaboration with The LightPoets in 2018, the company built out its proprietary technology and debuted its Particle Ink Metaverse at the opening of TED2022.