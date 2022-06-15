Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Scuti, the interoperable player rewards and commerce marketplace, has partnered with PlayZap Games to fuel its play-to-earn community-driven gaming platform with brand-fueled rewards.

New York-based Scuti refers to its business with gamers as gCommerce, and it enables them to earn rewards directly in the games that host its store. In Scuti’s marketplace, players can purchase products directly from within their games using the Scuti marketplace, and they can earn rewards for every purchase. They can then use those rewards to get game items.

PlayZap is built for skill-based multiplayer online games that are fun and engaging. The platform offers multiple play-to-earn enabled games (which use non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to authenticate unique digital items on the blockchain) as a mobile and desktop app where players will be rewarded based on their loyalty and skill.

Now, through Scuti’s gCommerce and advertising platform, players are rewarded with every purchase they make within the PlayZap and convert them into native tokens and in-game items.

“With Scuti, we see a great match to bring fully curated products and offers from top brands directly to our PlayZap community,” said Abishek Buchvani, CEO of PlayZap Games, in a statement. “The Scuti marketplace enables brand-fueled rewards for our players that allow our community to earn loyalty Scuti$ with every engagement that can be redeemed for in-game purchases and to participate in special tournaments to win our native tokens. We are super excited to work alongside Scuti to bring rewarding experiences to our PlayZap mission.”

Scuti’s retention and conversion platform allows all game makers the ability to tap into the online commerce market without disrupting gameplay. Through Scuti’s platform, PlayZap’s players will be rewarded for every engagement and can purchase curated products from top brands directly inside the lobbies of their games, earning Scuti$ with every engagement. Scuti$ can be exchanged for $PZP –PlayZap’s native currency, allowing players to further compete, win, and earn more.

“It’s exciting that players can now utilize the Scuti marketplace and exchange their earned Scuti$ for PlayZap’s native currency,” said Nicholas Longano, Scuti CEO, in a statement. “This partnership reinforces our promise to brands, that through the purchase of their products, they will play an important role in the game ecosystem – in this case, by fueling P2P tournaments. For publishers like PlayZap, we are able to now generate accretive new revenue streams as well as provide their players with valuable and useful rewards.”

Scuti and PlayZap will offer new players who register on the Scuti platform 10,000 free Scuti$ to kickstart their play-to-earn gaming journey.

Scuti allows game players to purchase products directly from inside video games, and shoppers are rewarded for every purchase. Players can now earn rewards across multiple games via Scuti$, a rewards system designed to operate across all games and devices. Players exchange their brand-fueled Scuti$ rewards for native game currency, in-game purchases, nonfungible tokens (NFT)-based items (powered by Epik), donations to charity, or physical products and services available through the Scuti Marketplace.

This means that brands can play a leading role in metaverse adoption and audience engagement. And they can get immediate returns by selling directly to consumers through the Scuti Marketplace. And players get to engage directly with their favorite brands in a virtual space.