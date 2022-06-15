Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

VersusGame announced it has raised $25 million in a new fundraising round. It plans to use the funding to develop its platform and staff, as well as augment its partnership efforts.

Investors in the round include Apex Capital, Brightstone Capital Partners, Feld Ventures, Gaingles, Kombo Ventures, Lifeline Ventures, Moonshots Capital, NewView Capital, Plus Eight Equity Partners, Republic Capital and TribeJoint Amenti. Other investors include David Dobrik and fashion retailer Revolve.

VersusGame allows content creators to pose “prediction contests” to viewers, who can win cash and prizes. The companies that have created such contests include BuzzFeed, Billboard, ESPN, UFC, and the Walking Dead. Ankit Sud, principal at NewView Capital, said of the platform, “The VersusGame platform built around people’s habits and knowledge is engineered for growth. Coupled with a passionate founding team and the rise of social gaming, we believe VersusGame is positioned for success in today’s connected world.”

John Vitti, founder and CEO of VersusGame, said in a statement, “Knowledge is power and through VersusGame we are empowering the people to profit from that in a fun and exciting way through competition. Today’s funding close is a significant moment to drive engagement and reward people by seeing their value. It’s time to give back, not just take.”