Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Voicemod is releasing its proprietary, world-first voice conversion product powered by artificial intelligence. This technology is powering a whole collection of voices within the Voicemod voice changer software. The Spanish-based company sees the AI-driven voices as a giant leap in innovation in speech-to-speech voice transformation capabilities.

Voicemod is a piece of audio software that offers voice modulation, custom sound effects and soundboards. It started originally in 2009 with a focus on music, but found real success with a shift towards gaming. Voicemod had over 10 million downloads in 2020, and 2.5 million monthly active users.

I was given access to a demo of the software and voices, and it’s kind of wild. Some of the voices are so accurate to what they’re aiming for, y’all. It doesn’t so much approach the uncanny valley as it sets land speed records, metaphorically speaking.

You have a distinctly male voice but want to sound distinctly female? This thing has you covered, and it’s scary good. Always wanted to sound like, say, a fighter pilot, but don’t have the audio skills to layer in jet engine sound effects? It does it for you.

Event MetaBeat 2022 MetaBeat will bring together metaverse thought leaders to give guidance on how metaverse technology will transform the way all industries communicate and do business on October 3-4 in San Francisco, CA. Register Here

Voicemod’s AI-based voice tech both expands the degree that users can alter a source voice and works to tamp down accents, or remove them entirely. Or add them, too.

This could be amazing for streamers

I can see an immediate use case for this kind of functionality in the gaming sphere. Things like Grand Theft Auto Roleplay servers could become that much more immersive with people who sound exactly like what their character ought to sound like.

Let’s be honest, here. We can’t all be naturally vocally talented enough to bring a character like MaximusBlack’s Outto-Tune Tyrone to live without a little AI-driven help.

“We’re very excited to introduce the next stage in audio expression technology to our passionate

community of Voicemod users — and to the rest of the world,” said Voicemod boss Jaime Bosch, in a statement to GamesBeat. “Integrating the power of real-time AI voices into our engine, combined with our growing catalog of IP partnerships, enables a previously impossible level of customization in audio expression online and in the metaverse.”

All Voicemod users can get in on the fun right away. Voicemod’s AI beta is live and open for users to request priority access. Seriously, it stunned me how on point some of the new AI voices, like the Morgan Freeman voice, sounded.