Blockchain gaming platform Wemix today announced the launch of Wemix3.0, a platform-driven, service-oriented ecosystem for blockchain gaming.

Wemix3.0 expands on the platform’s existing play-to-earn features, where players can make money playing games by selling the NFT-based items that they purchase and upgrade.

South Korea-based Wemade and its Wemix platform offers users a library of high-quality games, featuring standouts such as Mir4 Global and Rise of Stars. Presented in a P&E (play and earn) paradigm, users earn non-fungible token (NFT) resources that can be converted into cryptocurrencies all while playing their favorite titles.

During a global showcase, Wemix unveiled additional details on Wemix3.0, as well as WEMIX$, the official stablecoin of the platform. WEMIX$ is issued through 100% collateralization of U.S. dollars and fiat currencies to achieve stability.

The Wemix3.0 ecosystem focuses on three primary additions to the Wemix platform: Wemix Play, NILE and Wemix DeFi Service.

Wemix Play – Wemix Play expands the P&E phenomenon further through a designated launcher. Wemix Play will provide a new practical approach for gamers to pay with what they earn, allowing them to improve their gameplay and ability to earn additional resources.

NILE (NFT Is Life Evolution) is an on-chain decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) platform that allows members to access facilitation and use of funds, assets and even other members through the Neith protocol. This empowers community members with governance to achieve common goals in the form of concerts, art exhibits, sporting events, investments and more.

Wemix DeFi Service – Wemix DeFi Service is a crypto-asset finance platform available throughout the Wemix3.0 ecosystem. It offers services filled with highly-secured on-chain swaps, staking programs, bridges, crypto bonds, chain-wide auctions and WEMIX$ lending. Wemix DeFi Service is a game-changer that will rapidly change the way assets are managed, transferred and used on the Wemix mainnet.

“The upgrade to Wemix3.0 is just the latest example of how Wemix has established itself as one of the leading gaming platforms in the blockchain space,” said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade, in a statement. “With Wemix3.0, we’re making it possible for users to do more with the tokens they earn, and it’s important that we continue finding new ways to empower members of the Wemix community.”

Wemix is a blockchain gaming platform developed by Wemix Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, Wemix staking and the game gateway. Wemix Pte. Ltd is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of “The Legend of Mir” IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. The company’s focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its Wemix token as a key currency in the gaming industry.