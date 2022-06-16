Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

One of the most elusive titles in the Final Fantasy franchise is making a comeback. Square Enix revealed that Crisis Core is getting a remaster during today’s Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary Celebration stream.

The remaster, titled Crisis Core Reunion, is coming out this winter for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Crisis Core is an action RPG set before the events of Final Fantasy VII, focusing on Cloud Strife’s friend Zack Fair. It originally debuted for the PSP back in 2017.

While many Final Fantasy games see numerous ports, Crisis Core has been stuck on the PSP. That has made it difficult to play today. This remaster will make Zack’s story easily available for the first time in years.