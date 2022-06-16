Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Discord, the popular social platform, announced new features and resources for their communities.

Moderating a large community can prove difficult. When you have thousands of members, it’s often hard to keep an eye on what everyone is talking about. That’s where automod comes in.

Automod, a new feature built directly into Discord, will keep an eye on your chat and warn you of problems. When a user types a message, the automod checks for flagged words and phrases before the post is live. If it finds something, it will flag the message, notify the moderators and block the message. You also have the power to have automod time the user out until a moderator can assess the situation.

Available now on Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android, automod should make moderation a little bit easier. If you manage a community server and want to try it out, automod is located in the server settings.

Automod alerts

Premium memberships

Discord is the home to a lot of creator communities … and a lot more. It seems now that every project, game, movie, birthday party, etc. has it’s own discord. The new features that rolled out today are here to help creators give value to their communities.

First, Discord has added a new analytics dashboard for creators. This new tool will give insight into revenue categorized by dates, membership and more. With this information, you can begin to understand what drives your community.

Second, with new premium memberships, fans can subscribe to get access to parts, or all, of your channel. Another perk for members is a new pool of channel emotes available only to them. You can also let fans can check out the benefits of a membership before buying with a free trial.

New resources for communities

Discord has added new educational resources for admins and moderators. Discord community resources are available to help admins learn how to build communities and keep them healthy and safe. Courses and content is available for all skill levels.

Finally, admins can join a new community to discuss their servers and get help from others. The admin community, run by Discord staff, is a place for leaders to learn, chat and connect. You can join educational events, share resources, and hear the latest updates and news directly form the source.

For more information about these new features, check out this blog post over at Discord.