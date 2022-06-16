Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Capcom and Hideaki Itsuno confirmed in a livestream that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is in development. During the 10th anniversary event of the first game, the developer revealed that the sequel is in coming.

The livestream was mostly a love letter to the development of the first game and the developer’s interest in making a fantasy game that was different from others on the market. Itsuno also talked about his own history with Capcom. At the very end of the stream, he unzipped his hoodie to reveal a Dragon’s Dogma 2 t-shirt and confirmed the game was in the works.

We have no other data on the game at the moment. A splash screen at the end of the stream said it would like be rated M17+ by the ESRB, but beyond that, we don’t have any details to go by. Rumors about the game’s development have been around for years, but now at least we know for sure that it’s happening.