Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Square Enix revealed during today’s Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Celebration event that Ever Crisis will have a closed beta this year.
Ever Crisis is a mobile game that retell the events of Final Fantasy VII and its various spinoffs and sequels. It will release episodically on iOS and Android devices.
The title mixes art styles from the original PlayStation version of FFVII and its more recent remake.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Learn more about membership.