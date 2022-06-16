Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.

Square Enix revealed during today’s Final Fantasy VII Anniversary Celebration event that Ever Crisis will have a closed beta this year.

Ever Crisis is a mobile game that retell the events of Final Fantasy VII and its various spinoffs and sequels. It will release episodically on iOS and Android devices.

The title mixes art styles from the original PlayStation version of FFVII and its more recent remake.