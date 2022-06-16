Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Learn more.
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth during today’s 25th Anniversary Celebration event. Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. It is coming to PlayStation 5 during winter 2023.
Rebirth will make up the second part of a trilogy. The third and final title does not yet have a name or a release date.
As FFVII fans know, Rebirth will see Cloud and friends exploring outside of Midgard as they combat the evil corporation Shinra and Sephiroth.
