Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII Rebirth during today’s 25th Anniversary Celebration event. Rebirth is the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake. It is coming to PlayStation 5 during winter 2023.

Rebirth will make up the second part of a trilogy. The third and final title does not yet have a name or a release date.

As FFVII fans know, Rebirth will see Cloud and friends exploring outside of Midgard as they combat the evil corporation Shinra and Sephiroth.